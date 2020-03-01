President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Moscow on March 5 to discuss the Idlib crisis in Syria, reports said Sunday.

Erdoğan recently told Putin in a phone call that Russia should stay out of Turkey's fight against the Assad regime in Syria.

Erdoğan and Putin spoke over the phone Friday to try to defuse tensions that rose significantly in northwestern Syria after 33 Turkish troops were killed in a Syrian regime airstrike.

The attack Thursday marked the deadliest day for the Turkish military since Ankara first entered the Syrian conflict in 2016. It was also was the most serious escalation between Turkish and Russian-backed Syrian forces.