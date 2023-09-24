President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to visit Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan enclave on Monday upon the invitation of President Ilham Aliyev following an anti-terror operation conducted against illegal Armenian forces in the Karabakh region.

Erdoğan and Aliyev will come together and discuss regional as well as international developments. Azerbaijan’s anti-terror operation and the ongoing redevelopment process in Karabakh will also be on the two leaders' agenda besides the Zangezur corridor issue.

Addressing the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York, Erdoğan said last week that Türkiye expects Armenia to live up to its commitments, especially those related to the opening of the Zangezur corridor, a key planned unimpeded road through Armenian territory connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave.

Furthermore, it is expected that Erdoğan and Aliyev will attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline and open the modernized Nakhchivan Military Complex.