President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Turkmenistan on Tuesday to attend the first summit between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in several fields.

Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov will meet in the western Turkmen city of Avaza to address steps to further deepen the cooperation between the three countries in all areas, particularly in trade, energy and transportation, the Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

At the summit, the leaders will sign several agreements to strengthen the cooperation.

Erdoğan also will hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is also visiting Avaza to accompany Erdoğan to attend the trilateral foreign ministers meeting to be organized on the occasion of the summit.

"During the summit as well as the ministerial meetings, all aspects of the existing cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, energy and transportation, among the three countries will be discussed, and the exchange of views on current regional and international issues will take place," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.