Upon the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Ukraine Thursday to attend the 10th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council between the two countries, Turkey's Presidential Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

The relations between Turkey and Ukraine at the level of strategic partnership will be reviewed from all its dimensions, and the possibilities of further deepening the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed, the statement said. The meeting to be held in Kyiv will be attended by all relevant ministers.

Also, views will be exchanged on regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations.

The signing of various agreements and memorandums of understanding that will contribute significantly to the contractual ground of bilateral relations will also be on the agenda.

Turkey recognized Ukraine’s independence on Dec. 16, 1991. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on Feb. 3, 1992.

Relations between Turkey and Ukraine gained the status of strategic partnership, with the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Council in 2011.

In order to strengthen economic and humanitarian ties, a passport-free regime between Turkey and Ukraine was put into force on June 1, 2017.

Erdoğan's visit is also seen as a diplomatic attempt of Turkish efforts to mediate the tensions between Ukraine and Turkey.

Turkey does not want a war between Russia and Ukraine and hopes the issue will be resolved peacefully, Erdoğan said late Tuesday ahead of his visit to Ukraine to try and calm the tensions between Kyiv and Moscow.