President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, discussed bilateral ties and regional developments in a phone call, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said Thursday.

Erdoğan congratulated Tokayev on the Aug. 23 Kurultai elections in Kazakhstan, highlighting the high voter turnout as a sign of public support for the reform process underway in the Central Asian country.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to further strengthening relations with Kazakhstan, saying Türkiye would continue efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation in the period ahead.

Türkiye and Kazakhstan maintain close political, economic and cultural ties and cooperate across several regional and international platforms.