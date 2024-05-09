Brazil’s firm stance on Israeli violence committed on Palestinian territories is praiseworthy, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday.

“Efforts to facilitate a permanent cease-fire and deliver humanitarian aid to the region must be increased,” Erdoğan said in a phone call with Lula, the Turkish Communications Directorate said via X.

Erdoğan and Lula discussed bilateral relations and global and regional issues, it said.

Citing Israel’s increasingly violent attacks on the Gaza Strip despite Hamas’ acceptance of a cease-fire proposal, the Turkish president stressed the need to support initiatives on the recognition of the state of Palestine.

Hopes to end the seven-month war in Gaza collapsed earlier this week after Israel refused to accept a truce offer drawn by Egypt and Qatar, which Hamas had greenlit during cease-fire negotiations in Cairo, claiming it did not meet its key demands and pushed ahead with a ground offensive in Rafah.

Lula himself has been a harsh critic of Israel’s military campaign on Gaza, which has killed at least 34,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, comparing it to the Holocaust and condemning it as a “terrorist” act the day it happened.

Erdoğan also assured Lula Türkiye is closely monitoring the Russia-Ukraine war and urging the sides to return to negotiations and work on facilitating peace based on law and justice.

He concluded by conveying his condolences to Lula over the loss of lives in floods and landslides that swept southern Brazil in recent days and reiterated Türkiye’s solidarity with the Brazilian people, the directorate said.