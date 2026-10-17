Türkiye's natural gas production in the Black Sea is expected to double to 20 million cubic meters per day, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday, as the country prepares to deploy its Osman Gazi floating production platform to process gas from the Sakarya field.

In a video message to a ceremony at Filyos Port in the northern province of Zonguldak, Erdoğan said the platform would process gas extracted from wells in the Sakarya Gas Field and transport it to Filyos through subsea pipelines.

He said the increased output would allow one in every three households in Türkiye to use domestically produced natural gas starting in early 2027.

Erdoğan described Osman Gazi as a major step in the country's energy ambitions and called it the first factory of the "Blue Homeland," a term Türkiye uses to describe its maritime interests and ambitions.

"Today, we are opening a brand-new page in our energy history," Erdoğan said. "We are sending Osman Gazi, essentially a floating industrial facility, to its duty station in the Black Sea."

The president recalled announcing in July 2024 that Türkiye would acquire its first floating production platform. In May 2025, the vessel, named Osman Gazi, was sent from Istanbul's Dolmabahçe Palace to Filyos.

Measuring 298.5 meters long, 56 meters wide and 29.5 meters deep, the platform is designed to operate as a floating natural gas processing facility, with a crew of 140 people. Its 21 separate units will process gas extracted from the Sakarya field before it is transferred to shore through underwater pipelines.

The planned increase to 20 million cubic meters per day would double Türkiye's Black Sea gas production, according to Erdoğan. The government expects the additional output to expand the share of households supplied with domestically produced gas from early 2027.