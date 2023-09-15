President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to New York City to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 16-20, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Friday.

Erdoğan will address the UNGA, which will be based on the theme of “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals toward peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all” on Sept. 19.

The president is expected to meet with various officials and counterparts during his visit to New York.

He will also meet with representatives of the Turkish community in the U.S.

In his speech last year, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of cooperation for overcoming global crises.