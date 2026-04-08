President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the Iran cease-fire and the need to secure a lasting peace, with Erdoğan urging that a “two-week window of opportunity” be used to prevent renewed escalation, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed recent developments in the region, particularly the cease-fire announced overnight in connection with Iran.

Erdoğan expressed satisfaction with the cease-fire and stressed that the two-week period following weeks of intense conflict should be used effectively to achieve a permanent peace agreement. He warned against any attempts to undermine or derail the process.

The Turkish president also underlined that Türkiye will continue to support diplomatic efforts alongside friendly and brotherly countries, particularly Pakistan, to help secure a resolution to the conflict.