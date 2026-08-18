President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Türkiye-U.S. ties and pressing regional and global developments in a phone call, with the Turkish leader stressing the need to maximize diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Erdoğan told Trump that Türkiye hoped negotiations between Iran and the United States would continue, emphasizing that Ankara would maintain its support for efforts aimed at securing peace, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate.

The president also highlighted the joint defense agreement signed by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, saying the pact demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring regional stability and security.

Turning to Gaza, Erdoğan warned that Israeli actions targeting Palestinians had intensified at a time when efforts were focused on advancing to the second phase of the Gaza peace process.

He reiterated that Türkiye would continue supporting steps toward lasting peace in the region as well as efforts to rebuild the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.