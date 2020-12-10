As long as Turkey and Azerbaijan have each others' backs, the countries will continue to successfully overcome challenges, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Thursday during a victory parade in Baku celebrating the recent liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh from over three decades of Armenian occupation.

"I believe Azerbaijan will continue to make history under the presidency of Ilham Aliyev," Erdoğan said, congratulating his Azerbaijani counterpart on the victory.

Highlighting the cultural and historical bonds the countries share, the president said, "Just like Azerbaijan, Turkey also felt the pain of Nagorno-Karabakh's occupation for 30 years."

"Today is a day of victory and pride for the whole Turkic world," Erdoğan underlined.

Erdoğan also warned that the liberation of the territories does not mean that the struggle has come to an end.

"The struggle carried out in the political and military areas will continue from now on many other fronts," he said.

"We hope Armenian politicians will properly evaluate their current situation and plan future strategies accordingly. If the Armenian people would also take the necessary lessons from the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war, this would mark the start of a new period in the region," he said, adding that so far, Armenian authorities wasted their people’s resources in their continued occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

He called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to rethink relations, as nothing can be gained under the "Western imperialist goading."

Ankara has pledged its full support to Baku in its efforts to liberate its lands from Armenian occupation.

About 20% of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades. In the most recent conflict that began on Sept. 27, Azerbaijan took back much of the land in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that it lost in a 1991-1994 war that killed an estimated 30,000 people and forced many more from their homes. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation.

Aliyev had expressed multiple times during the most recent conflict that if there was to be peace, Baku wanted to see Ankara at the negotiating table as well.

Following the Nov. 10 signing of a Russia-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution, Turkey agreed with Russia that its troops would also monitor the cease-fire. Last week, Ankara and Moscow signed an agreement to establish a joint observation center in Nagorno-Karabakh as soon as possible.

The truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces have been withdrawing as the agreement specified.

Baku says that 2,800 of its soldiers were killed in the fighting, with Armenia saying that it lost 2,317 troops. Some 93 Azerbaijanis also lost their lives.

Erdoğan's statements followed Aliyev's speech on the country's victory and alliance with Turkey.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an inseparable part of Azerbaijan, Aliyev said.

Armenia has received the response it deserves for its occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Aliyev said, adding that Shusha's liberation was a turning point in the war.

"Shusha's liberation a historical event. Its liberation crippled Armenian forces and led to our victory," he said.

"If Armenia dares to show its fascism toward Azerbaijan once again, it will face our iron fist," Aliyev said, noting that Armenia committed war crimes against the Azerbaijani people.

"A new period is beginning for Azerbaijan," he heralded.

The Azerbaijani president also expressed appreciation for Turkey's support during the struggle.

"Azerbaijan received Turkey's support from the first hours of the recent Nagorno-Karabakh war," he said.

The parade features over 3,000 personnel, some 150 military hardware, including missiles and artillery systems, air defense systems, UAVs, warships and boats, as well as part of the military equipment seized by the Azerbaijani army from the destroyed Armenian forces during the Patriotic War.

Turkey's Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, purchased by Azerbaijan and played a significant role during the clashes, were exhibited as well. Turkey's elite special force units, also known as the Maroon Berets, also attended the parade.