President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun Tuesday amid a major blast in Beirut, ensuring him that Turkey would be ready to provide any help necessary in dealing with the aftermath of a tragic explosion in the capital Beirut.

Erdoğan's phone call took place after a fire caused a massive blast at a warehouse storing explosives at the Port of Beirut. The exact cause of the blast, however, is still unknown.

Following the incident, a series of top Turkish officials expressed condolences and pledged support for Lebanon.

The first state official to address the disaster was Vice President Fuat Oktay, who conveyed his condolences to the Lebanese people, adding Ankara was ready to help with whatever is needed.

"Condolences to the brotherly and friendly people of #Lebanon. Hoping there won't be any more losses. Ready to assist our Lebanese brothers & sisters in any way," Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also said regarding the blasts.

A similar statement also came from Ömer Çelik, spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), who said that they would stand by the people of Beirut in this difficult hour.

Meanwhile, two Turkish nationals also suffered minor injuries in a blast that rocked Beirut, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said late Tuesday. The ministry said their health conditions were being closely monitored and extended condolences to the people of Lebanon.

"We learned with deep sorrow that many Lebanese brothers and sisters died or were injured in the explosions at the port of Beirut today," it said.