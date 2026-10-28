President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told U.S. President Donald Trump that Türkiye was working toward a diplomatic resolution to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen during a phone call Wednesday, as Ankara closely monitors developments in the region, the Communications Directorate said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was closely following developments in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen as part of the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance and was striving to resolve the tensions through diplomatic means.

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine war, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's readiness to support efforts to revive negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, emphasizing Ankara's commitment to ending the conflict through diplomacy.

The Turkish president also underscored the importance of strengthening ties with Washington, saying Türkiye would continue working to deepen bilateral relations and accelerate cooperation across all sectors ahead of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year.

Meanwhile, Trump congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on Republic Day, which Türkiye celebrates on Oct. 29, and conveyed his wishes for a successful summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Türkiye has sought to position itself as a diplomatic mediator in regional and international conflicts, maintaining communication with rival parties and advocating negotiated solutions. Ankara previously hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine and helped broker the Black Sea grain deal in 2022 alongside the United Nations. In the Middle East, Türkiye has backed diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, calling for dialogue and regional stability amid disputes affecting Yemen and the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.