President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that Israel must fully comply with the roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan for it to succeed, as the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional developments in a phone call on Monday.

Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, discussing Türkiye-Saudi Arabia relations as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

According to the statement, the leaders reviewed cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia and exchanged views on regional and global developments during the conversation.

During the call, Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to promoting lasting peace and stability in the region, expressing sorrow over recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia.

The Turkish president also stressed that Israel's full adherence to the roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza Peace Plan is essential for the initiative's success.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely monitoring developments related to the implementation of the plan, underscoring Ankara's continued support for efforts aimed at securing a lasting cease-fire and regional stability.