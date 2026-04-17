President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that unlawful attacks on Iran have heightened regional security risks, calling for a new and stronger security architecture during talks with regional leaders at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

According to the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the forum.

He emphasized that Türkiye will continue and intensify efforts to preserve the cease-fire and ensure lasting peace, while stressing the need for a comprehensive and durable regional security framework.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets Irakli Kobakhidze on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, April 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

The leaders also discussed possible joint steps to achieve sustainable peace across the region.

On the margins of the forum, Erdoğan held a series of bilateral meetings with regional counterparts, including Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets Moldovan President Maia Sandu on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, April 17, 2026. (AA Photo)

The meetings, held in Antalya’s Belek region, focused on bilateral ties and regional developments.

Senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalın and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, attended the meetings.