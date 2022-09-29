President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday discussed the latest developments regarding the war in Ukraine during a phone call in which the Turkish president pressed the Russian leader to take steps to reduce tensions in Ukraine and urged him to extend a deal protecting Black Sea grains exports.

According to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye's willingness to play a facilitator role to help end the war in Ukraine and called on Putin to give negotiations with Ukraine another chance.

In the phone talk with his Russian counterpart, Erdoğan expressed his satisfaction with the successful Moscow-Kyiv prisoner swap as well as the functionality of the Istanbul deal on grain exports.

After a Turkish-brokered deal on Sept. 21, 215 Ukrainian soldiers were exchanged for 55 Russian servicemen, both sides confirmed.

The extension of the grain export deal is a common interest and efforts continue on the export of Russian grain and fertilizers, Erdoğan added.

Türkiye, the United Nations, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

A Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) with officials from the three countries and the U.N. was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Since the first ship left Ukraine under the deal on Aug. 1, more than 215 ships with over 5 million tons of agricultural products have left ports.

The grain corridor, allowing Ukrainian shipping exports, is set to expire in late November and can be renewed with the backing of Russia and the other three parties to the agreement.

Erdoğan also pointed out that steps need to be taken to reduce tensions in the region and said Russia is expected to take steps in this regard, especially with respect to the latest referendums in Ukrainian regions.

Citing Moscow's plans to incorporate four Ukrainian regions into Russia, which Ankara opposes, he asked Putin to give peace negotiations another chance and reiterated Türkiye's willingness to help end the war.

The Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums Sept. 23-27 on joining Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that more than 98% voted in favor of joining Russia.

The polls have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the United States calling them a "sham" and saying they will not be recognized.

Putin will sign documents on Friday proclaiming Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Moscow rushes to lock in territorial claims that the Ukrainian army is threatening to reverse on the battlefield.

The move, one of the legal steps Russia says will lead to the formal annexation of 15% of Ukraine's territory, confirms that Putin is pressing ahead with his war against Ukraine despite suffering a major military reversal this month.

The annexation, after what Kyiv and Western countries say were phony referendums staged at gunpoint on Russian-held Ukrainian territory, has been rejected in the West as an illegal seizure of land captured in war.

Erdoğan has reiterated Ankara's readiness to take any steps to help end the Russia-Ukraine war through peaceful means, saying that referendums held in Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories would hamper such diplomatic efforts.

On Wednesday, Erdoğan said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had asked for Türkiye's support in the issue of the referendums in the Russian-controlled regions and requested that the country "convince Putin." Erdoğan said he planned to discuss the issue "in detail" with the Russian leader.

"I wish that they did not hold a referendum but rather we could solve this problem through diplomacy," he added.

He further voiced "concern" over the possible annexation of Ukrainian regions and said, "the Putin I know will do what he puts in his mind somehow."

On fears of a possible nuclear war, Erdoğan said the cost of such a conflict would be "catastrophic."

"One should not even think about this, let alone talk about it. Solving this issue through diplomacy would be the most appropriate step," he said.

While expressing hope for peace in Ukraine, the Turkish president said it would be an "illusion" if an immediate result was expected.

For his part, Putin told Erdoğan that the "unprecedented sabotage" against the Nord Stream gas pipelines was "an act of international terrorism," the Kremlin said in a statement.

He also said it was necessary to fulfill the internationally brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports, including the removal of barriers for Russian food and fertilizer supplies to the global markets, the Kremlin said.