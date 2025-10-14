Speaking to reporters as he was returning from Egypt where he attended a leaders’ summit on peace deal for Gaza, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged caution against Israel in the aftermath of the cease-fire.

“It is wrong to see peace deal as complete solution of Palestine issue. We have tough process ahead, Israel’s adherence to peace deal should be ensured. Türkiye is determined to safeguard cease-fire, Israel will pay price if it goes back to committing genocide,” Erdoğan said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan speaks to journalists during his return from Egypt, Oct. 13, 2025. (Courtesy of Turkish Presidency)

“We will work hard to address accommodation of Gazans before winter. Cease-fire does not mean that international community’s task ended, it has just begun. We have to stand stronger with Gaza, continue our efforts so genocide will not be forgotten,” the president added.

