Erdoğan vows to counter expansionist ambitions, end bloodshed
by Daily Sabah
ISTANBULOct 26, 2026 - 7:08 pm GMT+3
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
by Daily Sabah
Oct 26, 2026 7:08 pm
Edited By Nurbanu Tanrıkulu Kızıl
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye remains committed to ending bloodshed and easing suffering across the region, pledging to use all available means to counter those fueling conflicts in pursuit of expansionist ambitions, following a Cabinet meeting.
shortlink copied
The Daily Sabah Newsletter
Keep up to date with what’s happening in Turkey,
it’s region and the world.
You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.