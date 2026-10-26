President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye remains committed to ending bloodshed and easing suffering across the region, pledging to use all available means to counter those fueling conflicts in pursuit of expansionist ambitions, following a Cabinet meeting.

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