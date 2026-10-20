Türkiye welcomed Libya's unanimous approval of a maritime boundary agreement between the two countries, calling it a significant step toward strengthening bilateral relations and protecting shared interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Tuesday.

Duran described the Libyan House of Representatives' decision as a positive development for bilateral ties and regional cooperation.

He said the approval would help safeguard the two countries' common rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean, support the equitable delimitation of maritime boundaries and strengthen regional cooperation.

Under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's leadership, Türkiye will continue protecting its legitimate rights and interests under its Blue Homeland doctrine while expanding cooperation with Libya, Duran said.

He added that Ankara remains committed to promoting equitable maritime arrangements, peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Foreign Ministry also welcomed the Libyan House of Representatives' decision.

In a statement, the ministry said the memorandum safeguards the mutual rights and interests of Türkiye and Libya in accordance with international law and the principle of equity, while contributing to deeper bilateral cooperation.

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to working with all regional partners to promote security, stability and peace across the Mediterranean basin, emphasizing its continued respect for international law.

The agreement, signed in November 2019 between Türkiye and Libya's then-U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord, established maritime boundaries between the two countries. It was registered with the United Nations in October 2020 but faced opposition from Libya's eastern-based parliament, which had previously rejected the deal.

Tuesday's vote also overturned two resolutions adopted in 2020 that rejected agreements with Türkiye and called for severing political ties with Ankara.