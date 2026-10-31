President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged to expand Türkiye's domestic medical technology industry, saying the country aims to achieve in health care the same level of success it has reached in the defense sector.

Speaking Saturday at the closing session of the 12th Turkish Medical World Congress and the 2026 TÜSEB Aziz Sancar Science, Service and Incentive Awards Ceremony in Istanbul, Erdoğan highlighted investments in locally manufactured medical equipment, including ventilators, heart-lung machines and ultrasound devices.

"Just as we have written an epic in the defense industry, we will achieve the same success in the health care sector," Erdoğan said, adding that Türkiye would continue striving to become a global leader in health care with the support of scientists and industry representatives.

The president pointed to progress in domestic medical manufacturing, saying Türkiye was increasingly producing equipment that it previously had to import.

"With our domestic production model in health care, we are now manufacturing medical devices and equipment ourselves instead of purchasing them from abroad," he said.

Erdoğan cited ventilators manufactured in Batman using domestic resources as an example, noting that the devices were being used in Turkish hospitals and exported to 45 countries.

He also said a domestically developed heart-lung machine had been brought into use, while Türkiye was working toward local ultrasound device production, with an annual manufacturing target of 700 units.

The remarks come as Türkiye seeks to strengthen its medical technology capabilities and reduce reliance on imported equipment. Erdoğan said investments, incentives and support programs were being directed toward improving the country's health infrastructure, particularly as artificial intelligence and digital technologies reshape modern medicine.

Describing the congress as an important opportunity to assess future priorities and develop new strategies, Erdoğan said the government's vision for a "Healthy Türkiye Century" placed particular emphasis on scientific research, innovation and domestic production.

He congratulated the scientists and companies receiving awards, saying their work could inspire younger generations and help advance medical research. He also stressed the importance of building on previous scientific achievements through new discoveries and technological development.

Erdoğan praises health care workers

Beyond domestic production, Erdoğan paid tribute to health care professionals across Türkiye, thanking doctors, nurses, technicians, caregivers and other medical staff for their dedication.

He said health workers routinely operated under demanding conditions, often sacrificing time with their families and personal rest to ensure patients received timely and quality treatment.

"Every member of our health care workforce working around the clock in all 81 provinces to bring healing to patients and give hope and strength to their relatives has my greetings and affection," he said.

Erdoğan praised professionals in both the public and private sectors, saying their efforts had helped bring Türkiye's health care services to their current level.

Quoting the late Turkish poet Erdem Bayazıt, he referred to doctors whose sleep seemed to fall from their white uniforms, highlighting the personal sacrifices made by medical professionals.

He also paid tribute to doctors who had died, remembering their contributions to medical science and the lives of their patients.

The president thanked academics and health care workers whose research, expertise and commitment had contributed to building a healthier Türkiye, emphasizing the importance of continuing their work through scientific innovation.

The 12th Turkish Medical World Congress brought together participants from across Türkiye, the broader Turkic world and other countries.

Erdoğan praised the Health Ministry and the Turkish Health Institutes Presidency (TÜSEB) for organizing the gathering, describing it as an important platform for cooperation and the exchange of scientific knowledge.