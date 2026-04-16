President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that foreign military deployments to Cyprus under the pretext of tensions involving Iran must not become permanent, reaffirming Türkiye’s readiness to defend the Turkish Cypriots.

According to the Presidential Communications Directorate, Erdoğan made the remarks during talks with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman at the Dolmabahçe Working Office in Istanbul, where bilateral ties and regional developments were discussed.

Erdoğan emphasized that military elements deployed to the island under the pretext of tensions involving Iran should not become a lasting presence.

He reiterated that Türkiye remains ready to take all necessary steps to defend the Turkish Cypriots and will not allow their rights and interests to be undermined.

Senior officials, including the head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, chief foreign policy and security adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and presidential adviser Zafer Çubukcu, also attended the meeting.