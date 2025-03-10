President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned against those seeking to instigate sectarian conflict in Syria, as he said Türkiye welcomes interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa's pledge to punish those who violate the law, amid the surge in violence in its southern neighbor.

"We have witnessed incidents where former regime remnants in Syria attempted to incite sectarian conflict," Erdoğan told a news conference following a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.

Noting that Türkiye strongly condemns all attacks, acts of terrorism, and intimidation, Erdoğan warned that while the situation is largely under control, the field remains "sensitive."

"We welcome President al-Shara's messages, which are both moderate and calming, yet firm in ensuring that those who break the law will be punished. I believe the Syrian people, with their wisdom, will not allow their country to be dragged into instability," he said.

He continued by noting that the key to peace in the region is unity: "The stronger our solidarity, the more unshakable our fortress of brotherhood will be."

The president also criticized those who try to incite sectarian conflict in Syria

"Anyone who looks at Syria and sees only sect, creed, or ethnicity is trapped in blind bigotry. We stood firm when one million Syrians were massacred by the Baath regime, and we stand just as firm today," he said, adding that nobody can lecture Türkiye about morality regarding Syria.

He also slammed those who remained silent when children in Syria were killed for 14 years.