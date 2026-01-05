In comments published by Bloomberg on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye was ready to contribute to International Stabilization Force considered for Gaza.

He noted that the peacekeeping force would struggle to achieve legitimacy and earn the trust of Palestinians if Türkiye is excluded.

“We are in the position of a key country for such a mission due to our deep historical ties with the Palestinian side, the security and diplomacy channels we have conducted with Israel in the past, and our regional influence as a NATO member country,” he said. “Our political will is clear; we stand ready to take on any responsibility for a lasting peace in Gaza.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...