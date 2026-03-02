President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and the ensuing clashes pose a serious risk to both regional and global security, urging stronger diplomatic efforts to restore calm and bring parties back to dialogue, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Monday.

In a phone call with the German leader, President Erdoğan warned that ongoing clashes in the region are harming both regional and global security. He stressed the importance of intensifying peace-focused diplomatic efforts to restore lasting calm and encouraged all parties to return to dialogue.

Merz on Sunday voiced support for U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran, while acknowledging legal concerns and warning of uncertainty over the potential regional consequences.

As tensions spike among Iran, Israel and the United States, Turkish officials say Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have been carrying out intensive shuttle diplomacy to avert a broader regional conflict. Experts caution that the unrest could spark new migration pressures, with Türkiye strengthening its border controls to guard against a possible influx.