President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that there will be serious consequences for global and regional security if the U.S.-led attacks on Iran are not contained, stressing that Türkiye is taking all necessary measures to protect the country and its citizens.

“If the necessary intervention is not made, the ongoing clashes will have serious consequences for regional and global security,” Erdoğan said at an iftar dinner at the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters in the capital Ankara.

Noting that Türkiye remains firmly on the side of peace, the president emphasized that Ankara wants an immediate end to bloodshed and suffering and for the region to finally achieve the lasting stability it has long awaited.

He added that Turkish authorities will intensify diplomatic contacts at every level until a cease-fire is secured and calm is restored.