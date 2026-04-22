President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned that ongoing wars in the region are beginning to weaken Europe, cautioning that failure to adopt a peace-focused approach could lead to far greater damage, during a phone call with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier.

According to a statement from the Communications Directorate, Erdoğan stressed that without timely diplomatic intervention, the consequences of the conflicts would deepen, affecting not only the region but Europe as well.

The two leaders also discussed Türkiye-Germany relations and broader regional and global developments, with Erdoğan noting that bilateral ties have gained momentum through recent high-level contacts.

He reiterated that Türkiye continues efforts to end conflicts through negotiations, including initiatives related to tensions involving Iran and the Russia-Ukraine war.