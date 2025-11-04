President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday accepted the ambassadors of five countries who presented their letters of credence at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

At the reception, Lebanese Ambassador Munir Anuti, Ghanaian Ambassador Abdul Nasiruddin, Palestinian Ambassador Nasri Khalil Salim Abu Jaish, Guinean Ambassador Abdulaye Fofana and Japanese Ambassador Masami Tamura presented their credentials to Erdoğan.

The ambassadors, who introduced their embassy staff and family members, took a commemorative photo with Erdoğan. The president then met with each ambassador individually.