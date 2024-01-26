President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the temporary injunction of the International Court of Justice, ordering Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza.

Describing the provisional measures issued as "valuable," Erdoğan said he welcomes it.

"We will continue to follow the process to ensure that war crimes committed against innocent Palestinian civilians do not go unpunished," Erdoğan said on X.

His remarks came after the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with Genocide Convention obligations. The court also called for the immediate release of all hostages.

"We hope that this decision, which is binding on the countries party to the Genocide Convention, will lead to an end to Israel's indiscriminate attacks against women, children and the elderly," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye will continue to work with all strength towards a cease-fire, permanent peace, and stand with Palestinians, he stressed.

In the highly anticipated decision made by a panel of 17 judges, the International Court of Justice decided not to throw out the case – and ordered six so-called provisional measures to protect Palestinians in Gaza.

"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering," Joan E. Donoghue, the court's president, said.

Friday's decision is only an interim one; it could take years for the full case brought by South Africa to be considered. Israel rejects the genocide accusation and had asked the court to throw the charges out.

While the case winds its way through the court, South Africa has asked the judges "as a matter of extreme urgency" to impose provisional measures.

Top of the South African list was a request for the court to order Israel to "immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza." But the court declined to do that.