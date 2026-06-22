President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed the agreement reached between Iran and the United States during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirming Türkiye's support for efforts aimed at securing a peaceful outcome and urging vigilance against attempts to undermine the negotiation process, the Communications Directorate said.

During the call, Erdoğan said the agreement reached between Iran and the United States was a positive development and reiterated that Türkiye was ready to provide any support necessary to help ensure the process concludes peacefully.

The president also stressed the importance of remaining alert to actors seeking to sabotage the negotiations, emphasizing the need to preserve the momentum toward a lasting resolution.

Türkiye has consistently advocated diplomacy and dialogue as the preferred means of addressing regional disputes and has expressed support for efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East.

The U.S. and Iran shared cautious optimism Monday following the first round of peace talks in Switzerland, with Vice President JD Vance calling the discussions a "good foundation" for ending the war and the Iranian president praising the degree of consensus reached.

The negotiators aim to tackle some of the most intractable issues that have dogged U.S.-Iranian relations for decades, including Tehran's nuclear program and enriched uranium.

Under the terms of last week's preliminary deal, released by U.S. officials, Iran will dilute its enriched uranium stocks, possibly by "down-blending on site under the supervision of the IAEA", the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog.