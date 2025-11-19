President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday voiced support for reviving the Istanbul peace process while emphasizing the need for a just and lasting settlement to end the war, following high-level talks in Ankara.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Erdoğan said Ankara believes it would be beneficial to implement the Istanbul process within a comprehensive framework capable of addressing the now-acute challenges of the conflict.

He reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to discuss with Russia any proposals that could accelerate a cease-fire and pave the way for a just and lasting peace.

Zelenskyy thanked Türkiye for what he called its principled stance on Russia’s war, saying Ankara’s support for Ukraine’s independence and sovereignty is “very important” for Kyiv.

“Mr. President, members of the press, today we are in Türkiye. We held a very productive and comprehensive meeting with President Erdoğan. We value the trust between us. Türkiye’s appreciation of Ukraine is very important for us. I thank Türkiye for our cooperation, which is real,” Zelenskyy said.

He also expressed gratitude for Türkiye’s firm position against Russian aggression.

“This is the struggle of our soldiers and civilians, and it is our legitimate right to self-defense,” he said. “Our cities were struck again. Buildings were hit. Twenty-five people lost their lives as they slept peacefully in their homes. Rescue efforts are ongoing, and it is believed more people may be under the rubble.”

Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed defense industry cooperation and that teams on both sides agreed to strengthen joint production projects. He added that diplomatic efforts have accelerated, noting that Ukraine is working with partners to secure guarantees for long-term security and to achieve urgent peace.

“The war must end, and there is no alternative to peace. Russia must understand that killing people will not be rewarded, and no country in the region should feel it is free to start a new war. We share the same view with Türkiye,” he said.

Erdoğan recalled that Türkiye has hosted multiple rounds of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, including three rounds that achieved progress on humanitarian issues and allowed direct discussion of ceasefire and peace mechanisms.

“We highlighted the need to continue the Istanbul process with a pragmatic and results-oriented approach,” Erdoğan said. “At a time when the destructive effects of the war are deepening for both sides, we believe the Istanbul talks represent an important stage in diplomatic efforts.”

He added that attacks on critical energy infrastructure and rising civilian casualties are creating increasingly difficult conditions for both countries.

Zelenskyy also voiced hope to restart prisoner exchanges with Russia before the end of the year, thanking Türkiye for providing significant support in mediation efforts.

“We trust the strength of Turkish diplomacy and its ability to be understood in Moscow,” he said.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations last met in Istanbul last July, a meeting that led to a prisoner exchange but no certain end to the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

Türkiye is among the perfect candidates for mediating the conflict as it enjoys good relations with both sides. It is also a major member of NATO that remains vigilant against the possibility of a spillover of the conflict to Europe’s eastern flank. Istanbul was the venue of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in the early weeks of the conflict three years ago.