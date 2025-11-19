Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities overnight killed at least 20 people, casting doubt on President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy's efforts to “reinvigorate” the peace process with planned talks in Ankara later Wednesday.

Zelenskyy touched down in Türkiye Wednesday morning for a trip that had seemed to raise the prospects of a revival in stalled diplomatic efforts to broker an end to Russia's invasion.

But Moscow's wave of overnight attacks was the latest in an intensifying campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure and hitting several civilian sites as winter approaches.

The strikes hit two multi-storey apartment blocks in the western city of Ternopil, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on social media.

Officials posted photos showing the shattered buildings, with massive fires visible through smashed-out windows.

Streets were covered with debris and parts of the city were engulfed in thick grey smoke after explosions were reported at around 7 a.m. (5 a.m. GMT).

"Not military targets, but simply someone's homes. This morning, Russia struck them, killing at least 20 people and injuring four dozens more," Sybiga said.

Authorities warned the toll could rise further.

"Rescuers continue to evacuate people from blocked apartments. There are people trapped under the rubble," the emergency services said.

Russia fired more than 476 drones and 48 missiles, Ukraine's air force said, adding it destroyed 442 of the drones and 41 missiles.

Ternopil officials reported the large fires had caused chlorine levels in the air to spike to six times the norm, and called on residents to stay home and close their windows.

'Sanctions and assistance'

The overnight attacks also wounded at least 46 people in the northeastern region of Kharkiv and targeted other areas of western Ukraine.

Ahead of his talks in Türkiye, Zelenskyy called on Ukraine's Western backers to do more to get Russia to end the war.

"Every brazen attack against ordinary life shows that the pressure on Russia is insufficient," he said.

A day earlier, he said the trip to Ankara would "reinvigorate" frozen peace talks.

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site following a Russian airstrike in Lviv, Ukraine, Nov. 19, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A senior Ukrainian official told Agence France-Presse (AFP) the "main goal is for the Americans to re-engage" in peace efforts.

Kyiv hopes Washington will be able to push Russia to the negotiating table, including by imposing sanctions, the official said.

But there was uncertainty Wednesday over whether Donald Trump's top envoy Steve Witkoff would attend, amid media reports he had cancelled a planned trip to join.

The head of Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said he was in "constant communication with representatives of President (Trump)'s administration, including U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff," but did not say if he would meet him in Türkiye.

Witkoff has not said if he will travel.

Secret peace plan?

Zelenskyy will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara in the afternoon, where he said they will "discuss the best ways to ensure Ukraine achieves a just peace."

Türkiye has hosted three rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks this year that have yielded only prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of killed soldiers' bodies.

The Kremlin said that no Russian official will be present at talks, but that it remains open to negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine.

A residential building is heavily damaged following a Russian airstrike in the city of Ternopil, Ukraine, Nov. 19, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Moscow also declined to comment on a report by U.S. media outlet Axios that it had been working on a secret peace plan with the United States to end the almost four-year war.

Returning to the White House in January, Trump had sought to leverage his personal chemistry with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the war, but has so far failed to make progress.

Russian troops are making slow advances on the front and Putin has demanded Kyiv ceded more territory and renounce Western military support if it wants Moscow to halt its invasion.