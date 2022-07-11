Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have discussed the need to unblock Ukraine's ports and resume its grain exports.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and the establishment of safe corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea in a phone call Monday, according to a statement released by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications.

President Erdoğan said their greatest wish is for peace to come to Ukraine. He added that Turkey continues to work on a plan, prepared by the U.N., for the delivery of Ukraine's grain products to the global market.

He emphasized the need for a diplomatic solution to the crisis and that the negotiating table should be kept open to that end.

He added that they were ready to offer all kinds of support, including facilitation and mediation.

In a post on Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote: "We appreciate (Turkish) support. Discussed the importance of unblocking (Ukrainian) ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from (occupied territories)."

President Erdoğan thanked President Zelenskyy for his holiday greeting in Turkish released on the occasion of Qurban Bayram, or Eid al-Adha.