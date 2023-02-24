President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the anniversary of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Turkish media reported that the two leaders discussed the latest developments in the conflict. Erdoğan also thanked the Ukrainian leader for his country’s assistance to Türkiye following the Feb. 6 earthquakes, one of the deadliest in Turkish history. Though Ukraine needs supplies, it was among the countries sending humanitarian aid to Türkiye in the aftermath of the disaster. The president assured Zelenskyy that Ankara was ready to contribute as best as possible to ensure a mutual cease-fire and build a solution based on negotiations and shaping peace.

Türkiye is one of the most active countries working to ensure a permanent cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. Its delicately balanced act of assuming a mediator role by keeping communication channels with both warring sides open provides a glimmer of hope in diplomatic efforts to find a solution and achieve peace in Ukraine. With the unique position of having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Türkiye has won widespread appreciation for its push to end the war. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and host peace talks, underlining support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While Türkiye has opposed international sanctions designed to isolate Moscow, the country has also closed its straits to prevent some Russian vessels from crossing.

In a breakthrough, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for peace talks in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. Türkiye also hosted Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in Antalya earlier in March.