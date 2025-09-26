President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the United States, which included stops in New York and Washington, was marked by a busy schedule and productive outcomes, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said Thursday.

At the United Nations General Assembly, Erdoğan was described as both the voice of Palestine and the conscience of the international community. In his speech, he also laid out Türkiye’s regional and global foreign policy vision, Duran said.

During the trip, Erdoğan held bilateral and multilateral meetings with leaders from Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas. He also shared his views in international outlets such as Newsweek and Fox News.

The president’s historic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House took place in a cordial atmosphere. The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, from defense and trade to energy and regional challenges, making significant progress on several key areas, he added.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack echoed similar views about the Erdoğan-Trump meeting, saying that it was "better than great."