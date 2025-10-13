President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s intervention led to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s withdrawal from Monday’s Gaza summit in Egypt, according to diplomatic sources.

“At the initiative of President Erdoğan and through Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts – with the support of other leaders – Netanyahu did not attend the meeting in Egypt,” a source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Egypt’s presidency had earlier announced that Netanyahu would join the Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit, but the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office later confirmed he would not attend.

According to Turkish media outlets, President Erdoğan reacted immediately upon hearing reports of Netanyahu’s expected participation while en route to Egypt. As the Turkish presidential plane prepared to land, Erdoğan reportedly ordered the pilot to stay airborne, instructing the aircraft to circle above the Red Sea.

During that time, news broke that Netanyahu had canceled his trip. Erdoğan’s plane then resumed its approach and landed in Sharm el-Sheikh. The summit, hosted by Egypt, brought together regional and international leaders to discuss the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and explore steps toward de-escalation.

Meanwhile, Israeli daily Israel Hayom reported that news of Netanyahu’s planned attendance at the summit was met with strong opposition among the leaders, several of whom warned they would boycott the meeting if he took part.

The daily also reported that President Erdoğan made it clear that he would turn his plane back to Ankara should Netanyahu arrive at the summit. The report said Erdoğan’s warning proved effective, leading Netanyahu to withdraw from the meeting despite encouragement from Trump.