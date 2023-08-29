President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and U.S. officials held a meeting to discuss regional issues in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

The U.S. delegation was led by Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure Amos J. Hochstein and U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Jeffry Flake, Kılıç said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"During the meeting, we discussed bilateral relations, regional, as well as energy and infrastructure issues," he added.

Recently, Kılıç met members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Joe Wilson, Dean Phillips and Victoria Spartz, at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The relations between Türkiye and the U.S. have been strained in recent years due to U.S. cooperation with the terrorist group YPG/PKK in Syria, its failure to extradite the wanted ringleader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Türkiye's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system and Washington's sanctions on Ankara.