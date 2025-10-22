Türkiye's envoy in Kuwait City, Tuba Nur Sönmez, hailed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to the country on Tuesday as a major step to improve relations.

Sönmez told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Wednesday that the visit has strengthened the two countries' strategic partnership.

She added that it was a strong declaration of intent to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.

She said that during the meetings in Kuwait, various aspects of bilateral relations were discussed, including political, economic, defense, energy and humanitarian aspects.

"Particular emphasis was placed on taking concrete steps to increase trade volume, diversify investment projects and deepen cooperation in the field of technology,” Sönmez said.

Drawing attention to the four agreements signed within this framework, the ambassador said that they provide the legal foundation for cooperation between Türkiye and Kuwait in various sectors.

"President Erdoğan’s gift of Türkiye’s domestically produced car, Togg, to the emir of Kuwait was not merely a symbolic gesture; it also reflected Türkiye’s determination to share its progress in technology and innovation with friendly nations,” she said.

Sönmez expressed her expectation that the strong bilateral relations would also be reflected in the trade volume, stressing that the investment agreement signed during the visit would create a new opportunity for cooperation to attract more investments to Türkiye. She added that the discussions also addressed regional developments and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, noting that both sides reaffirmed their shared concern for maintaining a lasting cease-fire and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

"Türkiye and Kuwait come together not only based on mutual interests but also around a vision of regional peace, stability and solidarity, guided by humanitarian sensitivities,” she said.

Türkiye and Kuwait marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year and enjoy good relations. Last year, the emir visited Türkiye and the two countries signed six agreements on defense, commerce, investment, diplomacy and culture. They also decided on the establishment of a joint strategic dialogue mechanism. This was emir’s first official visit to a country outside the Arab countries, after he succeeded his late half-brother, Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Although ties developed further under the leadership of Erdoğan, Türkiye has maintained good relations with Kuwait, especially during Iraq’s invasion of the country under Saddam Hussein's rule. Ankara had sided with Kuwait during the invasion.

Türkiye is a popular location for Kuwaiti investments, and more than 400 Kuwaiti companies operate in Türkiye, including one of the most popular among them, Kuveyt Türk Participation Bank, whose majority stakeholders are Kuwait Finance House and the Public Institution for Social Security of Kuwait. Some 50 Turkish companies, meanwhile, operate in Kuwait, mainly in the construction sector and they are engaged in critical infrastructure work.

The ambassador highlighted that the strong interest shown by the Kuwaiti public and media in the visit once again demonstrated the depth of the close bonds and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

"President Erdoğan’s visit is a concrete manifestation of the joint vision of both leaders to advance our relations further. Our embassy will continue to work in close cooperation with all our institutions to realize this vision,” she added.