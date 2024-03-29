President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to visit the United States on May 9, a Turkish security official confirmed on Friday, setting the stage for his first White House meeting during the Biden administration.

Separately, Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) director Ibrahim Kalın will meet with U.S. House of Representatives members on Friday to discuss Erdogan's planned visit and other bilateral issues, the official also said.

Erdoğan and Biden are expected to discuss a string of issues that, in recent years, deteriorated the ties between two historic allies, including Israel's war on Gaza, defense cooperation and the fight against terrorism.

Ankara has long been critical of the U.S. stance on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, particularly Washington's unconditional support of the Netanyahu administration, which Erdoğan accused of committing war crimes in Gaza.

Biden and Erdoğan will also discuss Turkey's acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the U.S. and the modernization process of jets Türkiye has already purchased.

Türkiye's disappointment in U.S. support for the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, which has killed thousands in Türkiye over the past four decades, will also be on the agenda.