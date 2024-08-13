Indirect talks between Ethiopia and Somalia are underway on Tuesday with no reports of progress yet. Delegations from both countries were in the capital Ankara on Monday while Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan separately met his counterparts from both countries.

The parties, both present at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, are not meeting face-to-face, the sources said, highlighting that Turkish officials are conducting "shuttle diplomacy" under the coordination of Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Separate meetings are being held with each side to seek reconciliation within a common framework as part of a "long process," the sources added.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera. Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two Horn of Africa countries. Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991. In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports. Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

Ethiopia made an accord in January with Somaliland that unilaterally broke away from Somalia. Ethiopia gained access to the sea but recognized the territory's independence, setting off a new crisis with its neighbor. The two countries, which have fought two wars in the past century, agreed in March to resolve their quarrel.

However, the Turkish ministry said "indirect negotiations" have not produced a result, acknowledging "increasing tensions in the region." Türkiye said it had secured support from countries in the region for its mediation efforts.

Over the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) two decades in power and under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ankara has consolidated its foothold in Africa, quadrupling its number of embassies there. At a time when many African countries were turning away from their former colonial rulers, Türkiye looked to fill the void left behind.

Ankara enjoys close economic, diplomatic and military friendships with Somalia and Ethiopia.

Türkiye has become a close ally of the Somali government since President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan first visited Mogadishu in 2011, training its security forces and supplying development assistance.

In February, the two nations signed a defense pact under which Ankara will provide maritime security support to Somalia to help the African country defend its territorial waters.

Türkiye has built schools, hospitals and infrastructure and provided scholarships for Somalis to study in Türkiye, and in return, secured a foothold in Africa and on a key global shipping route.

Türkiye pledged full support to establishing peace and stability in Ethiopia after clashes between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) broke out in 2020. When the war ended, the Turkish Maarif Foundation immediately opened a school in Tigray. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) opened its first office in Ethiopia to deliver humanitarian aid and cultural projects in Africa.