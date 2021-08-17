Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will pay an official visit to Turkey Wednesday, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
According to a statement released by the Directorate of Communications, this visit holds additional significance as it marks the 125th year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations with Ethiopia.
During the meeting; bilateral relations with all aspects will be revised, steps to be taken to improve collaboration among the two countries will be discussed, and views on current regional and international developments will be exchanged.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.