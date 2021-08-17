Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will pay an official visit to Turkey Wednesday, at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to a statement released by the Directorate of Communications, this visit holds additional significance as it marks the 125th year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations with Ethiopia.

During the meeting; bilateral relations with all aspects will be revised, steps to be taken to improve collaboration among the two countries will be discussed, and views on current regional and international developments will be exchanged.