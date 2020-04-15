Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali thanked Turkey for supporting his country’s coronavirus efforts, after having a phone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Tuesday.

"I appreciate @RTErdogan's interest to support #Ethiopia overcome #COVID19 challenges. Thank you for a good phone conversation and look forward to partnering in the supply of essential medical equipment," Ahmed said on his Twitter account.

Turkey is one of the largest investors in Ethiopia in various sectors – including textiles and other manufacturing companies as well as construction.

Turkey's state-run aid agency Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) is also active in both development and humanitarian activities in Ethiopia.

For instance, TİKA restored the tomb of King Najashi, the former leader of modern-day Ethiopia's Kingdom of Aksum, who gave shelter to early Muslims from Mecca who were seeking refuge from Quraysh persecution.

Erdoğan paid a state visit to Ethiopia in January 2015 during which he elaborated on his country's strategic cooperation and partnership with Ethiopia in particular and the African continent in general.

The first Turkish consulate general in the country opened in 1912 in the eastern city of Harar, and the embassy was inaugurated in Addis Ababa in 1926, the first in sub-Saharan Africa.

That was followed by the opening of the Ethiopian Embassy in Ankara in 1933.