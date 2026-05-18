Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the European Union would remain incomplete without Türkiye, stressing the importance of deeper cooperation and stronger ties between Ankara and the bloc.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul, in Berlin, Fidan said discussions during his contacts in Germany covered Türkiye’s European Union membership process, stressing that Ankara’s main expectation from the bloc is for relations with Türkiye and its EU candidacy process to be handled independently of political motives.

He added that excluding Türkiye from the EU’s defense and security initiatives contradicts Europe’s stated security objectives.