The European Union’s relationship with Türkiye goes both ways, said the bloc’s foreign policy chief on Thursday, stressing “reciprocal interest” in developing a “stronger” relationship.

“(EU’s) relationship with Türkiye is a two-way street. It is not just (about) what the EU expects from Türkiye; it’s also what Türkiye expects from the EU,” Joseph Borrell told journalists.

Borrell’s remarks came after EU foreign ministers met to exchange views on foreign policy subjects such as the EU’s relationship with Türkiye.

The modernization of Custom Unions and visa liberalization are two most important issues that Ankara can raise immediately, according to Borrel.

The EU wants to see a de-escalation of tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean and negotiations with on the island of Cyprus to resume “seriously” to resolve the existing issue, he said.

“Of course, the relationship with Cyprus, the relationship with Greece, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, is a fundamental aspect of this attempt to re-establish constructive relations with Türkiye,” Borrell concluded.

Türkiye’s bid to join the EU has been frozen for years after membership talks were launched in 2005. The ties between Ankara and members of the bloc soured several years ago but have since improved. The bloc depends on the help of NATO ally Ankara, particularly on migration.

Türkiye seeks to enter a new period of improved ties with the West and lastly called on the EU reform group to be revived after Ankara approves Sweden’s NATO membership.

Ankara has said it expects concrete progress on issues such as visa-free travel, as well as closing some chapters on EU accession.