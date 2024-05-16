“Türkiye’s Cards in the World” by the European Union Institute for Security Studies (EUISS) underlines the country’s clout in the Western Balkans, the South Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa.

The report by the autonomous think tank arm of the European bloc illustrates how Türkiye raised its global influence through a diplomatic network, public institutions and drone exports. It recommends the bloc consider this influence in its policies toward Türkiye.

“Türkiye’s footprint in various regions of the world has expanded. This is clear not only in economic terms but also in the country’s successful projection of its soft power, as demonstrated by its educational initiatives or in the popularity of Turkish television series with audiences across Africa, the Middle East, the South Caucasus and the Western Balkans. At the hard power end of the spectrum, it is reflected in the growing prominence of Türkiye’s TB2 drones in modern battlefields,” a recently published report says. “This confluence of cultural exports and technological advancements paints a picture of a country with clear ambitions: diplomatic prowess, economic expansion and powerful military capabilities,” it adds.

The report points out that Türkiye’s global expansion gained momentum in the past two decades. “Türkiye’s multifaceted and adaptable approach is key to its success. By deploying a diverse ‘toolbox’ of diplomatic instruments and targeted communication, Ankara has emerged as a significant player in these four regions. This strategy enhances its image as a strong and reliable partner for both elites and the general population,” it says.

Türkiye’s efforts to cement its place among countries utilizing soft power to win more friends and global peace diplomacy is part of the government’s “Century of Türkiye” vision which was announced ahead of the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye in 2023. Under consecutive governments of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ankara has been instrumental in carving out a name for the developing country in the international community.

The think tank’s report ties Türkiye’s rising influence to the impact of public institutions that exhibited growth in past decades to reach out to more people abroad. Among them is Turkish Airlines (THY), the flag carrier that flew to more than 300 destinations, and public broadcaster TRT which established channels in English and Arabic and launched websites and social media accounts in languages from Spanish to Swahili. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), which leads Türkiye’s international development aid efforts from Africa to Latin America, and the Yunus Emre Institute which promotes the Turkish language and culture across the world are also listed in the report as parts of Türkiye’s soft power efforts.