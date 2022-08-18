The European Union on Thursday hailed the recent Turkish-Israeli rapprochement, which led to the decision of mutually appointing ambassadors.

"I welcome the announcement between Turkey and Israel to restore full diplomatic ties," EU commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said on Twitter.

The remarks came after Türkiye and Isreal announced on Wednesday that they will resume diplomatic relations and mutually reappoint ambassadors and consuls.

Varhelyi called the agreement "another milestone strengthening bilateral relations, stabilizing the region and fostering prosperity."

"The EU is ready to support establishing new grounds of cooperation," he added.

Türkiye and Israel will mutually reappoint ambassadors, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced on Wednesday.

"The steps we would take to normalize relations include mutually reappointing of ambassadors ... Türkiye decided to appoint an ambassador to Israel, to Tel Aviv," he told a news conference with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev in Ankara.

Çavuşoğlu said the process will begin with determining who will be appointed.

"We will continue to defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem and Gaza, and it is important that our messages are conveyed directly to Tel Aviv at the ambassador level," the foreign minister added.

He said that a bilateral cooperation agreement was signed in the field of aviation, and both countries will hold a joint economic meeting in September.

In May, Çavuşoğlu visited Israel, a first by a Turkish foreign minister in 15 years, to discuss the normalization of ties.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also announced that the two states decided to restore full diplomatic ties and reappoint ambassadors and consuls general.

"The resumption of relations with Türkiye is important for regional stability and very important economic news for the citizens of Israel," Lapid said.

He added that Israeli Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz spoke to Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal on Tuesday, and the two concluded the matter.

The premier said the restoration of diplomatic relations is a continuation of the positive direction in the development of relations over the past year, adding: "Upgrading relations will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also hailed the decision. "I commend the renewal of full diplomatic relations with Turkey—an important development that we've been leading for the past year, which will encourage greater economic relations, mutual tourism, and friendship between the Israeli and Turkish peoples. @RTErdogan," Herzog said on Twitter.

Also, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with the prime minister of Israel in a phone call.

Erdoğan told Yair Lapid that Ankara would take the necessary steps to appoint a new ambassador to Israel as soon as possible.

This came hours after Çavuşoğlu announced that the two countries would mutually reappoint envoys.

In the phone call, Erdoğan said he supports the development of cooperation and dialogue between Türkiye and Israel, built on a sustainable basis and respect for mutual sensitivities.

Erdoğan also expressed his satisfaction with the progress achieved in relations under a framework agreed upon during recent visits to Türkiye by Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Herzog's visit to Türkiye in March, followed by reciprocal visits by both countries' foreign ministers, contributed to easing relations after more than a decade of tensions.