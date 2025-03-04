As he addressed an event also attended by representatives of the European Union, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized their strategic priority to be a member of the EU. At the same time, he stated that the existence of Europe as a global actor without giving Türkiye the place it deserved was increasingly becoming impossible.

Europe is witnessing a new era after the Trump administration repeatedly implied that the continent should not rely on the United States for its defense. There was a major fallout in Europe over the Russia- Ukraine conflict recently. French President Emmanuel Macron has long called for Europe to take more responsibility for its own defense and was the first leader to suggest that European troops could be deployed to Ukraine after a cease-fire. As the U.S. pushed Europe aside to improve ties with Russia amid the latter’s conflict with Ukraine, pro-Ukraine Europe feels the heat of changing times.

Speaking at a fast-breaking dinner for ambassadors on the occasion of Islam's holy month Ramadan in the capital, Ankara, on Monday evening, Erdoğan stated that the latest developments reiterated the importance of Turkish-European Union relations.

“To be clear, you cannot consider securing Europe without Türkiye. Our European friends should face this reality and advance our full membership process with a visionary approach,” Erdoğan said at the event attended by European ambassadors of the head of the EU delegation in Türkiye.

Türkiye has been a candidate for EU membership for over two decades, but talks stalled in 2016 over what Ankara says is the bloc’s “insistence on politicizing the issue.” Türkiye suggests it has fulfilled most of the criteria for membership. Though the accession process stalled, the country has remained a key economic and defense partner for the 27-member bloc.

Türkiye boasts the second-largest army in NATO, whose importance heightened amid tensions between the U.S., whose president has also threatened to withdraw from the military alliance earlier, and Europe. The bloc is scrambling to boost its defense expenditures after the Trump administration’s messages telling them not to rely on the U.S. military for defense.

Türkiye’s regional role

In his speech, Erdoğan underscored the critical role Türkiye plays in a crisis-ridden region, from its roles in counterterrorism to food security and development. He said Ankara has increased the number of diplomatic missions from 163 to 262 in 22 years and expanded the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) activities to 170 countries.

“We have the Turkish Maarif Foundation working on education in 55 countries, institutions like the Yunus Emre Institute, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent,” he stated. “We are trying to reach out to people in need wherever they are, to show them we’d stand with them in harsh times.”

He noted that Türkiye was guided by 500 years of diplomatic experience, pointing out the Ottoman legacy of the Republic of Türkiye, highlighting that they were committed to resolving the crisis and ending suffering and oppression.

"Our principle in this process is that we never assess the victims or oppressors based on their identity. We don’t see ethnicities, faiths or races in places we reach out to. Just as we strive to be the conscience of humanity in Gaza, we are also working to prevent civilian casualties in Ukraine with the same determination,” he said.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan said that Türkiye supported Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but believed that a potential solution could not be achieved without Russia and Ukraine at the table at the same time.

“From the very beginning, we aimed to find solutions to the crisis without fueling the fire. Through initiatives such as the Istanbul Process, the Black Sea Grain Initiative and prisoner exchanges, we have shown that negotiation and reconciliation are possible despite the conditions of war. We have repeatedly stated that formulas excluding any of the warring sides would lead to failure. At this point, we are all witnessing how realistic and accurate these approaches are. Lasting peace is only possible through a fair and honorable peace. This is done through a negotiation process in which both sides are represented. We hope that all sides will see that our region is saturated with blood, conflict and tears. I once again express that we are ready to offer all kinds of support, including hosting negotiations, to ensure that not even a single innocent life is lost,” he said.

Muslims at the U.N.

In his speech, Erdoğan also called for a fair representation of Muslims in global decision-making mechanisms, as he highlighted the importance of U.N. Security Council reform.

"Muslims, who make up a quarter of the world's population, should be represented as they deserve," he said. He added that it was a long time before global decision-making mechanisms had adapted to the changing conditions of the world.

“Having an Islamic country with veto power in the U.N. Security Council is not just a necessity but an obligation,” Erdoğan said, adding that the more resistance there is to this wave of change, the more numerous and severe the problems will become.

Noting that Islamophobia, anti-migrant sentiment and trade wars are driving the rules-based international system into a deadlock, Erdoğan said this ideology paves the way for the law of the jungle.

The president warned that a harsher, unjust international order was being built, one where the weak are left to suffer. “If left unchecked, this will inevitably lead to political and military explosions, the early signs of which are already visible,” he said, adding that humanity cannot afford to ignore problems, turn a blind eye to looming dangers or leave issues to time. Referring to his “world is bigger than five” motto, Erdoğan said it is not merely about solving problems but rather about the replacement of a flawed global order.

“The time has long passed for global decision-making mechanisms to adapt to the changing conditions of the world,” he added.