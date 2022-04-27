Turkey is the only country that has the ability to hold meetings with both Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war and all countries appreciate this, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said Tuesday.

"These talks do not mean adopting the policies of these countries. As Turkey, we want the conflict to end. Everyone appreciates Turkey right now. Today, the U.N. Secretary-General met with our president before meeting with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. What is the reason for this? If you follow the right policies and if you stand behind them, you will get results,'' Şentop said during his official visit to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He was speaking during a fast-breaking dinner for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at the Travnik Cultural Center in the city of Travnik.

Şentop emphasized that the preservation of peace and stability in Europe and the Balkans is of great importance for Turkey.

"There were very difficult and very painful times in this region. As Turkey, we stood by our brothers here within the means available to us at that time. We will continue to support our brothers in Bosnia-Herzegovina, both materially and morally, today and from now on. There are common ties, especially faith, that bind us together. When it comes to Bosnia in Turkey, Turkey's heart beats with you,'' he said.

Şentop in the capital Sarajevo met with members of the Collegium of the House of Representatives and the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He was then received by members of the Presidency of Bosnia-Herzegovina.