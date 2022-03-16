Former German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel criticized the West on Tuesday for refusing to sell air defense systems to Turkey when the NATO member needed them.

In a speech in Berlin, Gabriel, now the sitting chairperson of the Atlantik Brucke (Atlantic Bridge) think tank, said he had worked hard to improve ties between Turkey and the West.

Underlining that he had opposed the rejection of Turkey's bid to procure air defense systems, including the U.S.-made Patriot system, he noted that these systems are defensive in nature and can not be used to attack another country.

Turkey consequently decided to purchase the S-400 missile defense system from Russia, a hard decision for a NATO country, Gabriel said.

He emphasized that the West should be careful to maintain its relations with Ankara and do its best to keep the country within the Western bloc.

Turkey’s initial purchase of S-400s from Russia strained ties with the United States. The move prompted Washington to remove Turkey from the new generation F-35 Lightning II jet program.

The U.S. had also threatened to impose new sanctions if Turkey buys more major arms systems from Moscow.

The U.S. argued that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the Lockheed Martin F-35 jets and that it is incompatible with NATO systems. Turkey, however, insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Previous talks on Turkey’s purchase of U.S.-made Patriots collapsed over a host of issues, from the S-400s to Ankara’s dissatisfaction with Washington’s terms. Turkey has said it will only agree to an offer if it includes a technology transfer and joint production terms.

Highlighting the geopolitical significance of Turkey, Gabriel said that while Ankara's policies could be criticized, he remains adamant that the country remaining in the Western bloc benefits all parties to the relationship.

Referring to the U.S. support for the YPG, the PKK terrorist group's Syrian wing, Gabriel underlined that the creation of a terrorist state in northern Syria would be intolerable for Turkey, regardless of the government.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful counterterrorism operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorism corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents, namely: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.