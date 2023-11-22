The fall of Gaza would constitute a deep wound for the unity of the Islamic world, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned on Wednesday, urging Muslim countries to raise their voices against the Israeli occupation.

“Breaking the blockade cannot be achieved through one or two countries, but through the steps and strategies created by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League,” Erdoğan told journalists on his return flight from Algeria.

“We have to display the term ‘team play approach’ often used in politics, in full. Breaking the blockade cannot be achieved only through bringing some aid into Gaza. A cease-fire has to be reached, the necessary aid needs to be brought to Gaza while the city laid to waste by Israel must be rebuilt through using several elements including economic, political, diplomatic, sociological and cultural,” Erdoğan emphasized.

He underlined that countries must force Israel to account for its actions and to abide by international law.

“The Islamic world must act with the spirit of unity to apply the decisions and stand behind the decisiveness it displayed in Riyadh,” Erdoğan added, referring to the recent OIC and Arab League meeting held in the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The final declaration of the OIC summit rejected Israeli claims that it is acting in "self-defense" and demanded that the United Nations Security Council adopt "a decisive and binding resolution" to halt Israel's "aggression."

It also called for an end to weapons sales to Israel and dismissed any future political resolution to the conflict that would keep Gaza separate from the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Erdoğan further described the acts and attacks of Israel on Gaza as “state and occupational terrorism” and “humanitarian crime, as well as genocide.”

Saying that he is hopeful though, Erdoğan continued, “I hope that these pains are the labor pains of a Palestinian state and peace that the region has longed for years.”

Erdoğan said that Türkiye will work for the continued transfer of Gazan patients to the country and will discuss this issue in a potential visit to Egypt soon.

He also once again criticized the stance of the West, saying: “Except for one country, there is none that is embracing this issue among Western countries. Almost all European countries are silent. They have no intent to intervene to stop the massacre. Here, only the stance of Spain is positive.” He said that he would talk with Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez next week.

Since the first day of the conflict, Türkiye has been trying to facilitate diplomatic channels to push for a cease-fire amid incessant Israeli airstrikes, which killed thousands and destroyed hospitals, homes, schools, marketplaces, churches, mosques, refugee camps and more. Erdoğan has assured that Türkiye is ready to undertake responsibility if a regional security mechanism is established for the conflict and proposed a guarantorship model.

Turkish authorities are also working to bring crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian civilians before the International Criminal Court (ICC) through government agencies and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).