The far-right anti-Muslim Danish group desecrated the Quran again outside Türkiye and Egypt's embassies in Copenhagen on Tuesday, as the Danish government refused to take any action on the hateful act, which has led to outcry among Muslims across the world.

The Danske Patrioter was behind the despicable act that has drawn condemnation from across the Muslim world.

Denmark condemned the burning incident and called it a "shameful act" that disrespects the religion of others.

The Foreign Ministry said the provocative act hurts many and creates a division between religions and cultures. "Denmark has freedom of religion and many Danish citizens are Muslims. They are a valued part of the Danish population," it said in a tweet.

But authorities have not taken action against the perpetrators.

In response to condemnation from Iraq on the repeated desecration of the Quran in front of its embassy in Copenhagen, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen spoke to his Iraqi counterpart in "a constructive conversation," according to a tweet by the Ministry.

"Repeated DK's condemnation of these shameful acts carried out by few individuals. Emphasized that all protests must remain peaceful," it said.

In Sweden, a 31-year-old man, who previously asked police for permission to burn the Quran in front of the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm, gave up on his request.

Swedish state television SVT reported that the man said he regrets he applied for permission as he "must respect" Islam and "apologize to all Iranians."

On Tuesday, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry called on Danish authorities to prevent such acts from happening again, as it strongly condemned the desecration of the Quran.